Nominate your South Yorkshire junior football club unsung hero and win new team strip

Does your junior football club need a brand-new strip?

Funding for junior clubs is often hard to come by, which is why local promotional products and branded clothing specialist company Recognition Express has launched a competition in Dearne Valley for Under 16 teams to nominate their unsung heroes. The prize is a complete set of new football shirts, shorts and socks for the team’s 2017/2018 season in a design of their choosing.

Explained Paul Pharro, director of Recognition Express Dearne Valley: “A brand new kit has a motivational effect on boys and girls playing in any football team, but it’s much harder for junior clubs to find sponsors and many parents can’t afford to pay out for new strips.

“Every football club has an unsung hero whether it be a coach, player, supporter, groundsman or a player who works tirelessly on match days and behind the scenes, always going the extra mile for the team.

We want to recognise the contribution these unsung heroes make to junior football teams and thought it would be a fitting reward for them to win a brand-new strip for his or her team ready for next season.

“In junior clubs this could also be a teacher, parent or even a grandparent who is turns out to help come rain or shine.

“We wanted to give something back to the community we serve and as we specialise in recognition products, promotional items and branded clothing it makes sense for us to combine by donating a new team strip to a local junior football club with recognising an unsung hero.”

Anyone can nominate a junior football club hero. The competition is open to all under 16’s junior football clubs playing in the Dearne Valley area. To enter visit http://www.recognition-express.com/dearne-valley/nominate-football-hero and complete the simple entry form. The competition closes on Friday 7 April 2017 and the winner will be announced on Tuesday 18 April 2017.

The football hero will be presented with the team’s new kit in September in time for the start of the 2017/2018 season.