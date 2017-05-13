Nokia reveals release date for new 3310

It's official: the new and improved Nokia 3310 is set to be relaunched on May 24.

Fans have been excited since February when parent company HMD Global announced that the iconic phone would be making a comeback.

Costing £49.99, the iconic 90's phone features a battery capable of lasting up to a month, limited 2.5G internet connection and a two megapixel camera.

The new and improved 3310 will also feature the legendary built-in game, Snake, as a homage to the original device.

HMD Global said in a press release: "Thin, light and incredibly durable, the Nokia 3310 is a head-turning modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time.

"Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month-long stand-by, the Nokia 3310's fresh, colourful, modern design brings it bang up to date.

"The Nokia 3310 is available in four distinctive colours - warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish."

The Nokia 3310 will be stocked in Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone and EE.