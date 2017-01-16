No distance too far for music fan Fiona

A church organist loves playing music so much, she was prepared to make a 480-mile round trip to Wales just buy the instrument of her dreams.

Fiona Law is the resident organist at All Saints’ Parish Church in Misterton.

She has long had an ambition to own an organ, but when she began researching prices, she thought it would be something to put on the back burner and dream of for the future.

However, last year, while browsing on eBay, she spotted an advert for a church organ for sale.

The advert stated that the organ was in need of some repair but was still used for services.

There was just one issue: The organ was in Port Talbot in Wales and the buyer had to come and collect it.

Undeterred, Fiona placed a ridiculously low bid and thought no more about it.

Three days later, she checked her e-mails and saw she had one from eBay telling her the organ was hers.

The following weekend, Fiona, husband David and one of their sons hired a van and headed to St David’s Church in the parish of Margam in Port Talbot.

The organ was everything Fiona had hoped for and even though a few stops didn’t work, most of it was fantastic and it had a lovely sound.

Fiona continued: “We arrived safely back in Misterton after a 480-mile round trip, but really our journey had only just begun.

“We now had the task of carrying the organ into our house.

“We were just about to summon up some help when a passer-by offered to help.

“He was a joiner by trade and very handy.

“He was very optimistic about us getting the organ in without having to dismantle it.

“Thanks to him, within a few minutes, we had it safely installed in the lounge and it fitted in the space I had planned with an inch to spare.

“I plugged it in and pressed a key and the organ sprang into life.

“We had a great weekend full of exciting (and emotional) moments and I have purchased the bargain of a lifetime.

“And I occasionally play a good old Welsh hymn tune or two to make my organ feel at home.”