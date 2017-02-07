Nintendo gaming event is back in Lincoln this weekend

This weekend sees the Lincoln Japan Festival open with the return of the hugely popular Nintendo Gaming Event at the Lincoln Drill Hall.

Darren Bolton, festival organiser, said: “After the great success of our first Nintendo gaming event at the festival in 2015, we’ve returned with more tournaments, more prizes and more consoles for people to play.”

If you think you’re up to the challenge there will be Tournaments running throughout the day.

The first tournaments will start when doors open at 10am, where you can battle it out on Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros for Wii U.

Prizes include Nintendo eShop money, amiibo figurines, vouchers for Lincoln’s new gaming cafe, Akēdo, and of course amazing trophies!!

If you fancy yourself a worthy competitor, tournament entry tickets can be purchased from the Japan Festival website at www.japanfestival.co.uk

Entry is free to the event while tournament entries are £3 each.

Darren continued: “We recommend pre-booking as there are only 32 places for each tournament and you don’t want to miss out.

“Alongside these there will be other tournaments, throughout the day you can play for free on Bomberman and Nintendoland, with the victors receiving commemorative badges.

“If you’re looking for a more relaxed afternoon then come and play for free in our Retro-Zone, where there’ll be NES, SNES, N64, Gamecube and Wii games available to play on authentic old-school TVs.”

The Nintendo Gaming Event will be held at Lincoln Drill Hall on Saturday, February 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Organised by Blueprint: Film, The Japan Festival offers and array of cultural and participatory events, many of which have already sold out.

For full details about the festival, visit www.japanfestival.co.uk