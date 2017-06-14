New watch group formed to make the area we live in safer

Organisations which support Neighbourhood Watch Groups across the Humberside Police region have joined forces to make the area we live safer.

The new group, called Humber Watch Association, involves bodies from Hull, East Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

The aim is that these organisations come together in sharing good practice; developing a collective approach to addressing issues affecting local Neighbourhood Watch Groups; improving possible access to funding and developing long term strategies to increase wider community participation across the region.

The formation of a Humber Watch Association will help them to develop more effective working with the police and for strategies to be aligned to keep communities safe and involve the public in creating safer neighbourhoods.

The constituted association will also allow the community representatives to proactively contribute to both national and local events, encouraging both existing new schemes and encouraging new growth. Whilst also assisting each area in coordinating events during national Neighbourhood Watch week and times of the year when community safety messages are appropriate.

National guidance from National Neighbourhood Watch states: “Neighbourhood Watch Associations are key in maintaining the impetus of the Neighbourhood Watch movement at local level. Their role includes providing guidance and where necessary, policies on the details of how Neighbourhood Watch operates within their area. This includes things like deciding any processes new schemes need to follow and maintaining a good working relationship with the police.”

Inspector Tim Harvey of Humberside Police said: “The assistance provided to police by Neighbourhood Watch groups across the force area should never be under-estimated, as they play a significant and vital role in keeping communities safe and reducing crime. I am sure that having the Humber Watch Association will help in coordinating activity to keep communities safe, empower residents in keeping them and their properties safe and increasing the flow of community information about crime and anti-social behaviour being passed to authorities.