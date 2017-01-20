New programme to stop cycle of repeat offending

Just two per cent of offenders in Gainsborough and the rest of Lincolnshire commit 13 per cent of all crimes, new data has disclosed.

Now a new programme has been launched in the county which aims to tackle the costly consequences of repeat offending.

Called Assisting Rehabilitation through Collaboration (ARC), the programme involves many different organisations working together to provide a period of intensive support to identified individual offenders.

The offenders are helped with issues such as housing, substance abuse, relationship problems and finances -- in the hope that they will become successfully rehabilitated within society, rather than return to crime.

The multi-agency approach also deals with perpetrators of domestic abuse to try and stop the cycle of abusive relationships.

The data that triggered the launch of the programme also revealed that, in Lincoln, the top two per cent of offenders were responsible for more than a quarter (27 per cent) of all crimes. So Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner, Marc Jones, is determined to make ARC work.

“The ARC project is a crucial part of my plan to make communities safer,” said Mr Jones. “Spending time and money after a crime is committed and harm has been done is less effective than working to stop crime through good prevention.

“We need to focus on the crimes and offenders that cause the most harm, and to reduce their impact. I will continue to look for, and fund, innovative schemes that keep our residents safe.”

There is already strong evidence that ARC is making a big difference. For the project has worked with 54 people who have committed a total of 2,470 crimes in Lincolnshire during their lifetimes -- and cost victims and the criminal justice system more than £6.9 million.

Coun Barry Young, executive member for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We know that the cost of crime within our society can be considerable. The project looks at each person’s individual circumstances and acknowledges that the resons for crime vary from person to person.”