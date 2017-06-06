New housing development proposed for village south of Gainsborough

Public consultation is underway concerning plans for a new housing development in a village near Gainsborough.

Applicants B Barton & R Iredale have submitted an outline application to build 67 properties on land off Willingham Road in Lea.

The plans, which are to be considered by West Lindsey District Council, propose a scheme containing a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties. It includes 12 bungalows and 17 affordable properties.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of the applicants state: “While currently vacant, this site has good potential as a site for residential development.

“The proposals show an amount of development relevant for the area, which is supported by the local parish council.

“In addition, the new development will provide a portion of affordable housing to address the housing need in the area, adding commensurate support to both the local economy and the vibrancy of the community.”

The development would also provide an improved access junction, an area of public open space and a new footpath connecting with the adjacent park.