New fact file unearths Gainsborough’s amazing history

It was once the capital of the country. It was once the setting for a book by famous novelist George Eliot. And the rear gun turret for the Lancaster Bomber fighter plane in the Second World War was developed by a company here.

Just three of the amazing facts about Gainsborough that have been unearthed by students at Queen Elizabeth’s High School in a project that has delved into the town’s rich heritage.

The students were so impressed with what they discovered as part of the Invest Gainsborough Campaign that they have created a fact file to share with others.

Lydia Waring said: “The fact I found most intriguing was that Cadbury’s Roses chocolates were named after the Rose Brothers manufacturing company that was based in Gainsborough. It’s hard to believe that a nationally known product has connections with somewhere so close to home.”

As well as Lydia, other students involved in preparing the fact file included Emily Tanner, Charlotte Burgess, Felicity Cowell-Clark and Clara Spacey.

Invest Gainsborough was instigated by West Lindsey District Council to highlight the potential for growth and development in the town. Businesses and organisations are helping the council to promote the place and its reputation.

David Allsop, head teacher at Queen Elizabeth’s, said: “It was good to see the students getting involved. Hopefully, it will inspire them to know that great things can be achieved and developed by Gainsborough.”

The campaign is spearheaded by the Gainsborough Place Board, whose chairman, Steve Gelder, said: “The town’s history has been highlighted by the students. Some people think it’s a myth that Gainsborough was the capital of the country. It might have been for only a short time, but here we have it in black and white.”