New eviction powers allow for eviction of rowdy tenant

A nuisance tenant who yelled abusive language at fellow residents and played loud music late into the night has been booted from his home under new eviction powers adopted by Bassetlaw District Council.

Alcohol abuse, an assault and the discovery of a quantity of cannabis was also reported at the property of 44-year-old Brian Close, who lived on Northumbria Close in the Prospect area of Worksop.

Many of the reports involved Vinny Dyer, a well-known nuisance in the town, who breached his anti-social behaviour injunction at Close’s property “numerous times”.

Dyer was eventually sentenced to three months in prison in June after an altercation at the Prospect address between him and his former partner after they had begun drinking with Close.

Under new powers adopted by the Council and A1 Housing in a continued crackdown on ASB in Bassetlaw, the Council was granted possession of Close’s home by District Judge Wall after a hearing at Mansfield County Court on Tuesday, August 9.

Under the new powers, which came into force this month and are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, tenants who have committed a serious criminal offence can now be kicked out of their property.

Tenants who breach an anti-social behaviour injunction, criminal behaviour order or order to reduce noise, or engage in any drug-related activity which leads to the property being sealed off for more than 48 hours, also risk the boot.

“The message is clear- if you do not abide by the rules, you will lose your home,” said Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council.

“We welcome these new powers.

“We also hope that this initial case involving Mr Close serves as a warning to the people who are already subject to anti-social behaviour injunctions.”

Don Spittlehouse, managing director of A1 Housing, said: “Tackling ASB in our communities is always a high priority.

“We want to ensure that the majority of our law-abiding tenants are able live in their homes without the fear of being harassed, or of having to endure mindless anti-social behaviour from a selfish minority of tenants.

“These new powers will give us the tools to further address these issues and crack down on the perpetrators of anti-social behaviour in the district,” Mr Spittlehouse added.