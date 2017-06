Following a selection process which took place in May, Humberside Fire Authority’s appointment committee recommended that the current deputy chief fire officer, Chris Blacksell, was their preferred candidate as the new chief fire officer/chief executive.

At yesterday’s fire authority meeting (Monday June 5), members ratified this recommendation.

Mr Blacksell will assume his new role on September 10, 2017, following the retirement of the current chief fire officer/chief executive, Dene Sanders.