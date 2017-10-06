New beauty bar set to raise eyebrows in Gainsborough

The opening of a new brow and beauty bar in Gainsborough is to be celebrated with a special VIP event.

Rochell Rose – on the first floor of Britannia House at Marshall’s Yard shopping yard, above Root Café – has been founded by friends and business partners Amy Rose Benson and Aynsley Rochell Hughes.

Amy and Aynsley will be offering a range of treatments including nails, HD brows, LVL lash lift, Eve Taylor Facials and microdermabrasion treatments.

The pair have transformed the 600 sq feet former office space at Britannia House into a state-of-the-art salon and are looking forward to unveiling their new premises tonight, Friday, at 7pm.

The launch event will include prosecco and canapés, as well as the chance to win a free treatment.

There will also be live demonstrations of some of the treatments available, plus goodie bags and opening offers.

Amy said: “We are both so excited to be opening our new salon.

“It is a great location for us and a lovely space – hopefully our customers will be impressed with how the salon looks.”

Alison Shipperbottom, Marshall’s Yard centre manager, said: “We would like to welcome the team at Rochell Rose and wish them all the very best.”