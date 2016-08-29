Nathan Jarman strike earns Gainsborough Trinity a point

Gainsborough captain Nathan Jarman grabbed a point for the Blues as Trinity came from behind to draw at home to Brackley.

Jarman volleyed home from a corner as Gainsborough pegged back their visitors who remained unbeaten away from home this campaign.

Blues boss Roma made three changes to the side which lost narrowly at Salford. Illness ruled out the electric Darnelle Bailey-King, with a slight knock ruling out Jake Picton.

Matt Wilson and Jake Scott came in for them whilst Jacob Hazel came in for Gavin Rothery.

It took a while for both sides to get going in this one, with both still likely to be recovering from Saturday’s exerts.

There was little of note in the first half but both sides did manage to register a goal apiece.

Two minutes after Brackley top scorer James Armson drifted a shot wide from range, the visitors took the lead through Steve Diggin.

Diggin took advantage of a goalkeeping mishap from Jonathan Hedge in the Trinity goal, with the number one flapping at a relatively routine cross with the ball falling at the feet of the number ten to turn the ball home.

The Blues looked a little nervous after the goal but got the bearings back relatively quickly, equalising in the 27th minute.

From a Matt Thonhill corner, the Brackley defence could not clear and captain Jarman volleyed home on his left foot via the post.

Brackley maybe should have done better with a break shortly after Gainsborough equalised, instead slowing it down to cut inside and shoot straight at Hedge.

The Blues finished the half strongly and despite this did not really threaten for the remainder.

After the break the visitors slowed the game down and did not look interested in going for the win.

It was Trinity that struggled to create anything and despite having a lively spell following early substitutions the final ball failed to find a man and Brackley were able to clear their lines.

The only notable opportunity of the second period came to Town centre half Alex Gudger who turned a header wide at the far post.

The visitors then started to pen Trinity in their own half thanks to an extra man in the middle of the park. Fortunately no real opportunities came about as a mixture of stoic defending and poor passing resulted in a rather comfortable finish for Gainsborough.

Gainsborough Trinity: Hedge, Scott, Lacey, Wilson, (Davis 54) Quinn, Evans, Wiles, Thornhill, Worsfold, Jarman, Hazel (Rothery 54). Subs (not used): Beatson, Reid, Eastwood.

Brackley Town: L Walker, Myles, Gudger, Byrne, Lowe, Dean, G Walker, Armson (Bowen 83), Ndlovu (Moyo 67), Diggin (Jeacock 74), Walker. Subs (not used): Dias, Graham.

Referee: Mr M Rawcliffe. Assistants: Mr K Salmons, Mr K Saunby.

Attendance: 402.