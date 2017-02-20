NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford court results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Jordan Rodgers, 30, of Watson Road, Worksop. Stole an amount of skincare products, to the value of £100, belonging to Asda. Stole a DVD player, to the value of £60, and six blocks of cheese, to the value of £15, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Stole coffee, to the value of £21.74, belonging to BM Bargains. Stole a PS3 game controller, to the value of £20, belonging to Game. Stole two Lego Star Wars sets, to the value of £59.98, belonging to Toys R Us. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Offence so serious due to the fact the theft was deliberate and drug-related. The defendant must almost complete a drug rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £100 in compensation.

Gary Storey, 35, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop. Stole tyre inflator, to the value of £60, belonging to Halfords. The defendant committed to the offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of theft. Committed to prison for 19 weeks suspended for six months. Also ordered to pay £60 in compensation.

Julian Robinson, 48, of Watson Road, Worksop. Stole a basket of groceries of a value unknown belonging to Tesco. Jailed for four weeks. Offence so serious due to past record.

ASSAULT

Daniel Okinski, 23, of Forest Rise, Worksop. Assaulted a man, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Fined £800. Ordered to pay compensation of £300. Must also pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £80.

Ryan McCusker, 29, of Hereford Close, Worksop. Assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty. Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. Offence so serious due to defendant’s record of violence.

Shaun Burnett, 30, of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted a man. Ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

MOTORING

Kenneth Grievson, 30, of Hillcrest Mews, Worksop. Drove a Nissan X-trail after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £500. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £50.

Martyn Fell, 34, of Haldon Way, Worksop. Without the consent of the owner, took a conveyance, namely a Kia Sportage, for the use of himself and another. Drove the conveyance while banned from driving. Community order made with alcohol treatment requirement. Banned from driving for six months.

OTHER

Carla Parrish, 29, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop. Attempted to steal toiletries, of a value unknown, belonging to Asda. Was prohibited from being in Asda under a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Carl Richardson, 38, of Ely Close, Worksop. Attempted to steal toiletries, of a value unknown, belonging to Asda. Was prohibited from being in Asda under a criminal behaviour order.Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.