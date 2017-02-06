NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford Court Results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Mark Nightingale, 34, of Lowtown View, Worksop. Stole nine jars of coffee, to the value of £45, and 26 bars of chocolate, to the value of £59, belonging to Co-operative. Stole six bottles of Comfort fabric conditioner, of an unknown value, belonging to Home Bargains. Stole two Opium gift sets, to the value of £66, belonging to Boots. Stole eight packs of bacon, to the value of £24, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Stole eight bottles of whiskey, to the value of £90, belonging to Morrisons. Also assaulted a male by beating him. Jailed for 10 days.

Carl Webb, 37, of Ely Close, Worksop. Stole two bottles of Jack Daniels, to the value of £50, belonging to Asda. Stole a bottle of rum, to the value of £19, belonging to Co-operative. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay compensation of £69 and £85 in court costs.

Keith Coward, 33, of Queen Street, Worksop. Stole six Yankee candles, to the value of £53.94, belonging to B&M Bargains. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay £53.94 in compensation.

DISORDER

Alexander Bonser, 48, of Stilwell Gardens, Worksop. Use threatening or absuive insulting words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. The court found that the offence was racially aggravated. Fined £300. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Andrew Warne, 51, of Duke Street, Creswell. With intent to cause a community support officer harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards him. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Anthony Burton, 35, of Queen Street, Worksop. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

MOTORING

Edward Parker, 26, of Myrtle Street, Retford. Drove a VW Golf on Myrtle Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 26 months. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay a £180 fine, £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Andrew Spendlove, 42, of Willand Court, Retford. Drove a car on Retford Road without due care and attention. Fined £400. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Nathan Woodhouse, 24, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield. Drove a car while disqualified from driving. Banned from driving for 18 months. Community order made with rehabilitation requirement. Also ordered to pay costs of £85.

VIOLENCE

Daniel Brumpton, 31, of Featherson Avenue, Worksop. Assaulted a female by beating her. Community order made with rehabilitation requirement. Also ordered to pay £235 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Brian Gormley, 33, of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted three males by beating them. Ordered to pay £325 in compensation.

Callum Wilson, 18, of Vernon Avenue, Retford. Assaulted a male occasioning actually bodily harm. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £85 in court costs.

OTHER

Carl Hall, 25, of Sitwell Road, Worksop. In a public place, committed an act outraging public decency, dropped his trousers and underwear and exposed himself to other people. Fined £200. Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Brett Riddell, 27, of Waterslack Road, Bircotes. In Queen Street, Worksop, had with him without lawful authority or reasonably excuse had an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Andy Hurns, 27, of Edgbaston Drive, Retford. Without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place, namely Cannon Square, an offensive weapon, namely a pool cue. Jailed for six weeks suspended for six months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and court costs of £85.

Lyndsey Max, 35, of Queen Street, Worksop. Without reasonable excuse, had in her possession an open container of alcohol which she was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Also stole two bottles of CK Gold perfume, to the value of £52, belonging to Boots. Also stole a joint of meart, to the value of £15.55, belonging to Morrisons. Committed to prison for two months suspended for 12 months.