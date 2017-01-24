NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford Court Results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

DISORDER

Micheal Madrezejewski, 20, of Briar Lea, Worksop. Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £45. Also ordered to pay court costs of £45 and a victim surcharge of £30.

BREACH

Martin Smith, 35, of Queen Street, Worksop. Entered B&M Bargains in Worksop when prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order. Imprisoned for one week.

David Parker, 18, of The Markhams, Ollerton. Without reasonable excuse, contacted a woman when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

MOTORING

Craig Amendola, 27, of Furnival Street, Worksop. When suspected of having driven a vehicle and ordered to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Imprisoned for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 36 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Carl Oates, 44, of No Fixed Address. In Harworth, drove a car on Scrooby Road while disqualified from driving and without an insurance policy in place. Imprisoned for four weeks.

John Stacey, 43, of Windsor Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Drove a car at a speed of 65mph in a 50mph zone. Banned from driving six months. Must also pay a £500 fine along with £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £50.

THEFT

Daniel Chester, 38, of Queen Street, Worksop. Jointly with Keith Coward, stole washing powder, to the value of £41, belonging to Poundland in Worksop. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay compensation of £20.50.

Keith Coward, 33, of Queen Street, Worksop. Jointly with Daniel Chester, stole washing powder, to the value of £41, belonging to Poundland in Worksop. Ordered to pay compensation of £20.50.

ASSAULT

Robert Green, 33, of Carlton Road, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Restraining order made to protect victim. Fined £500. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £50 victim surcharge.

Ethan Watkinson, 22, of Kingsley Court, Worksop. Assaulted a man. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Also ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Kamil Milanowski, 31, of Elms Road, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order imposed to protect victim. Also ordered to pay compensation of £400.

Jordan Challinor, 22, of Sherwood Road, Harworth. Assaulted two females by beating them. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Christopher Duxbury, 45, of Greenwood Avenue, Harworth. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Declan Burton, 18, of The Oval, Retford. Jointly with Ashley Smith, assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £80.

Ashley Smith, 22, of Albert Road, Retford. Jointly with Declan Burton, assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

FRAUD

Sherrie Wilson, 52, of Briar Close, Worksop. Dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Worksop and Pensions of a change of circumstances she knew would affect her entitlement to income support, carers allowance and housing benefit, namely that she worked. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £60.

OTHER

David Taylor, 47, of Portland Street, Worksop. Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by persistantly following her, texting her and trying to track her using a mobile phone. Community order made with rehabiliation activity requirement. Restraining order imposed to protect complainant. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.