Mum’s invited to exhibtion showcasing the benefits of using a sling

Gainsborough mum’s are invited to attend an exhibition showcasing the benefits of using a sling.

The Northern Sling Exhibitionis a free event at Sheffield University’s Octagon on Saturday, March 4, at 10am, and will see hundreds of families from across the UK gathering to learn about and celebrate the benefits of carrying.

Building on the success of the first exhibition in 2015, this year’s free show promises to be even bigger and better, with seminars and workshops to help parents and carers learn all about slings and carrying.

As well as a soft play area to keep smaller visitors entertained.

Seasoned sling users will also find much to enjoy with a market place offering the chance to chat to the faces behind popular brands, including Connecta Baby Carriers and Baie Slings.

For more information visit www.NorthernSlingExhibition.co.uk.