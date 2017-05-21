Mr Motivator wants you to get involved in the Step up for 30 challenge

Nineties fitness guru Mr Motivator is encouraging the nation to get sponsored to do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days in June for Bowel Cancer UK.

Skip, run, walk, swim, do yoga or something else entirely, it’s completely up to you.

The charity’s latest fundraising challenge, Step up for 30, inspires people to take up regular exercise and be more active to reduce their risk of the disease. A poll commissioned by Bowel Cancer UK reveals that 62 per cent of UK adults are not aware that a lack of regular physical activity increases the risk of bowel cancer, the nation’s second biggest cancer killer.

Mr Motivator, who is most famous for his live fitness classes on GMTV in the 1990s, said: “We all know by now that maintaining an active lifestyle should be one of our top priorities in life.

“Only by taking care of ourselves do we stand a chance of being the kind of person we strive to be on the job, at home with our loved ones, and in our communities. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. That’s why I’m supporting Bowel Cancer UK’s Step up for 30 challenge.”

Mr Motivator has also given Bowel Cancer UK top tips to stay on track during the 30 day fitness challenge, including working out efficiently, using competitions to motivate yourself and squeezing in a short session instead of choosing nothing at all.

ITV sports broadcaster, Jim Rosenthal is also supporting the campaign.

Jim said: “As a sports presenter I love my sports, and don’t need any excuse to kick a football, run round the block or go for a long walk with my wife.

“That’s why I’m supporting Step up for 30 to encourage you to take up the challenge and do 30 mins of exercise every day, it’ll be tough but worth it, and no, watching sports on TV doesn’t count.”

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Physical activity doesn’t just have to be about working out in a gym. You could jog, dance, do Pilates, cycle, the choice is up to you.

“If you’re new to regular physical activity you can still take part and get active by taking the stairs rather than the lift, doing housework, walking the dog, or getting off the bus a stop early, it’s that easy to get involved.”

While you’re getting fitter and feeling healthier, you’ll be raising money to support vital research and lifesaving work to help stop bowel cancer.

Sign up to the challenge at www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/stepupfor30