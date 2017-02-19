Morrisons recall packs of meat as they may ‘cause meningitis’

Morrisons has recalled a brand of meat as there are concerns it could cause a flu-like sickness and meningitis.
150g packs of peppered beef slices are being recalled by the supermarket chain after the Food Agency said they could contain listeria monocytogenes.
These can cause flu-like symptoms and even meningitis in some people.
The FSA said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
Those over 65, pregnant women and children are most at risk.
No other Morrisons items are involved.