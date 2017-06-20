Mixed programme promised at Isle Community Choir concert

The Isle Community Choir performs at Epworth Thurlow Pavilion on Friday June 30 with a mixed programme of classics, songs from the shows, spirituals and other tasty treats.

There will be a selection of proven favourites along with a sprinkling of new material.

The choir is gaining an enviable reputation, with the emphasis always on enjoyment, both for singers and audience alike. So if you haven’t heard them before, take this opportunity to listen to an accomplished choir that knows how to have fun!

Seating will be “cabaret style” so bring a bottle, some nibbles and some friends. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets, priced £4, are available at Fancyland on Queen Street, by telephoning 01427 873947, or on the door.

The Isle Community Choir meets every term time Wednesday evening at 7.30pm in the hall of St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy. New members, or anyone just curious to find out more, are always warmly welcomed.

The Choir wishes to thank SSE Windfarms, Crowle and Ealand Town Council and Epworth Town Council for funding.