Misterton’s art group, Brushstrokes, at festival

Misterton’s art group, Brushstrokes, was one of the exhibitors at Retford Arts Festival, held over the late May bank holiday weekend.

The exhibition was visited by Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Madelaine Richardson (pictured), who is herself an artist. In her year as Chairman, Cllr Richardson has pledged to pursue her interest in the arts and performing. She will be joining Brushstrokes for one of the group’s weekly sessions during her year in office.

* Brushstrokes meets every Friday in the Church Room, Misterton, from 11.00am to 1.00pm. There is a free ‘taster’ session then fees are £15 annual membership and £5. Once a month, there is a professional art tutor (£10/session), with occasional masterclasses. Anyone interested should contact Joanne on 07962 147 853 or Sandra on 891135 or 09808 480 892.