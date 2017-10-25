Missing teenage boys found safe and well

Two Worksop boys who had been missing for a week have been found safe and well.
Judge Oliver and Kyle Scott were reported missing on October 17.
Nottinghamshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.
Two Worksop boys who had been missing for a week have been found safe and well.
Judge Oliver and Kyle Scott were reported missing on October 17.
Nottinghamshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.