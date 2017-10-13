Missing Gainsborough woman 'may be with man'

Concerns are mounting for the welfare of a missing Gainsborough woman.

Sarah Webb, 43, was last seen at her home in the town two weeks ago.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We believe she may in company of a man and have issued a photograph of him and Sarah.

"In recent days, they have been in the north Lincolnshire area, including Scunthorpe and Cleethorpes.

"If you have seen them, or you know the identity of the man in the picture, please call 101."