Men arrested after hare coursing reported in Scampton

Three men have been arrested after a report of hare coursing in Scampton.

The incident happened in Tillbridge Lane and resulted in the arrests of two men from Rochdale and a man from Cheshire as well as the seizure of six dogs and a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The dogs will be cared for in approved kennels and an application will be made to the courts for the animals to be forfeited and re-homed as part of any sentence.

Hare coursing is the pursuit of hares with greyhounds and other sighthounds.

Following the arrests, Chief Superintendent Mark Housley, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This demonstrates the challenges we face with hare coursing taking place in disparate parts of Lincolnshire and our commitment to tackle it.

"It also shows that people travel from all parts of the country to take part in hare coursing.

"We continue to seize dogs as that is a proportionate tactic to help us make Lincolnshire hostile to hare coursers."