Meet Ellie- the teenager representing Worksop in the Britain’s Junior Miss finals

A Worksop teenager is hoping to do the town proud when she competes for the crown in the Britain’s Junior Miss finals in April.

14-year-old Ellie Mae Bott will be up against 79 other girls aged 13-16 from all over the country during the finals, which will take place in Bolton.

Controversy surrounds typical beauty pageants, which are sometimes perceived as outdated and demeaning.

But Ellie decided to enter Britain’s Junior Miss when she discovered contestants are not just judged on their looks- but their confidence, personality and achievements at school.

The Outwood Academy Portland pupil will also be judged on her fundraising efforts, of which there have been many.

Ellie has been volunteering at community centres teaching dance, has raised money for Children’s Variety and has also donated food and her pocket money to Bassetlaw Food Bank.

Ellie’s mum, Kerry Bott, said: “We are really proud of Ellie. “As her Dad was in the Army, we only moved to Worksop around five years ago. We have lived all over and are trying to make Worksop our home.

“Ellie also lost her great grandma last year, who we were all really close to. Her self-esteem dropped.

“We thought this would be a great way to build Ellie’s confidence back up.”

Ellie, who dreams of attending Cambridge University and becoming a vet, is particularly looking forward to taking to the catwalk in a costume that best represents the area she lives in.

“We thought about themes and as Worksop is in Nottinghamshire we decided to go with Robin Hood. We are currently putting a Maid Marian outfit together,” added Kerrie.

Keep up to date with Ellie’s progress and support her at: https://www.facebook.com/Junior-Miss-Worksop-243900219395086