Mayor to host service to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

The Mayor of North Lincolnshire is hosting a ceremony in Scunthorpe on Friday January 27 to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2017.

Councillor Trevor Foster will be joined by school children and guests from across North Lincolnshire in the Council Chamber at the Civic Centre, Ashby Road, at 4pm.

The Mayor is extending an invitation to all local people to join him at the ceremony and to lay a stone in memory of the millions of people who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

‘How can life go on?’ is the theme for 2017. The Holocaust Memorial Day trust has chosen this theme to encourage us to think about what happens after genocide and of our own responsibilities in the wake of such atrocities.

St Barnabas’ Church of England Primary School Choir from Barnetby, will officially open and close the ceremony with a song and other local school children will read poems.

Holocaust Memorial Day brings together people from different faiths and backgrounds to remember the victims of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Among those taking part in the ceremony are Reverend David Swannack, the Mayor’s Chaplain; Leo Solomon MBE, President of the Grimsby Hebrew Congregation and The Multi Faith Partnership; the Young Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Kian Borg-Jackson; and children from schools in North Lincolnshire including Berkeley Primary School, Crosby Primary School, Messingham Primary School and St Augustine Webster Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Please be aware that seating is limited. If you would like to attend, please call the Civic Office on 01724 296346.