Marton pupils are energy award winners

Marton Primary School near Gainsborough has been named as the regional winner in the Better Energy School Awards.

Their entry, Project Polytunnel, was the best entry received in the totally active category from schools across northern England.

The Better Energy School Awards is a nationwide competition for five to 11-year-olds, which is run by the Young People’s Trust for the Environment (YPTE) in partnership with Total.

The competition, which aims to generate interest in the environment and raise awareness of the need for sustainable energy sources, received entries from more than 23,500 children.

The Marton pupils wanted to develop the grounds outside their classroom for growing all year round.

So they embarked on ‘project polytunnel’ and started by successfully raising funds to buy a polytunnel, shed, tools, raised beds and seeds.

With support from parents, staff, local businesses and the community, they have built their polytunnel and it is now teeming with life.

Even better, the children have found a way to turn the polytunnel into a small enterprise and make it self-sustaining by selling their produce.

An awards spokesman said: “It is fantastic to see the impact that Marton Primary School’s polytunnel has had on the whole school community – everyone is learning about growing their own produce and thoroughly enjoying it.

“Marton Primary School must be congratulated for their great achievement and for turning ‘project polytunnel’ into a reality.

The school will be presented with a certificate and a cheque for £500 to recognise their achievements.

The Better Energy School Awards competition will run again in 2017-18.

For details on how to enter or to see details of previous winners, please visit www.betterenergyschoolawards.org or follow on Twitter at @BetterEnergyAw