Mansfield sex offender forgot to inform police

A Mansfield sex offender failed to tell police he had moved house, a court heard.

Andrew Cocker, 37, of Longstone Way, admitted breaching the Sex Offenders Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said he had split with his partner, who lives on Beighton Street, Sutton, and moved to Mansfield on September 10, but forgot to tell police within three days.

“He was aware the police were looking for him and he handed himself in to the police station,” she said.

Cocker was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 government tax, which will be added to the £745 he already owes the court, and deducted from his benefits.