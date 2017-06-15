Mansfield mum’s £150 booze binge ended in cop shop

A Mansfield Woodhouse woman kicked a policeman in the back of the head while he drove her to the station after a £150 booze binge got out of hand, a court heard.

Officers were called to the Sunnydale Inn, on May 29, where a “heavily intoxicated” Naomi Osborne had to be dragged from the ladies’ toilets.

“The officer took hold of her and she struggled violently but he managed to get one handcuff on her,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“As she was escorted out she kicked out twice at the constable, connecting with his right thigh.”

And when she sat in the back of the police car, en route to Mansfield Police Station, she kicked the driver hard in the back of the head.

“There was a risk of him losing control and there could have been a collision,” said Mr Carr.

Two officers were needed to get her into the station.

In interview, she told police she had spent £150 on alcohol and was “extremely drunk.”

Osborne, 36, of Sycamore Road, admitted assaulting a constable, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard she had a previous conviction for the same offence from March this year.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said the mum of seven children, aged four to 21, had been through a difficult time, with the death of her grandmother, a family illness, and she was the full-time carer for one child who suffers from epilepsy.

“She has been to the doctor for medication to stop her drinking large quantities of alcohol,” said Miss Thorpe.

“She now realises she needs some help.”

The court heard the police were called after she and her partner had an altercation in the pub.

Magistrates gave her a eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year, with 25 days of a rehabilitation activity to address her temper and thinking skills. She was ordered to pay £120 compensation to the officer.