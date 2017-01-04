Mansfield man smashed up wrong man’s car with crutch in forecourt fracas

A Mansfield man used his opponent’s crutch to smash up the wrong person’s car in a misguided bid “to teach him a lesson” during a fight, a court heard.

The fracas broke out on the forecourt of a petrol station on Chesterfield Road North, on August 12, when Morgan Taylor caused £500 of damage to someone else’s car.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard Taylor was also caught drink driving, at 1.30am on December 12, on George Street.

Taylor, 22, of Pecks Hill, admitted criminal damage on October 26, and driving with excess alcohol on Wednesday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Taylor took the crutch and hit the car “based on nothing other than sheer annoyance.”

“He thought the car belonged to the man on the forecourt and he thought he would hit it to teach him a lesson. It transpired it wasn’t that man’s car.

“He said he had been assaulted with the crutch.”

Mr Lacey said Taylor had argued with his girlfriend and left her home in his blue Vauxhall Vivaro, when he was stopped by police.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He said a driving ban would not prevent the self-employed roofer, who lives with his mother, from working.

Taylor was fined £250 for the excess alcohol charge and ordered to pay court costs of £170, with a victim surcharge of £30. He must also pay £500 compensation.

He was banned from driving for 20 months.