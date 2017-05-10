Mansfield man’s dog porn shame

A Mansfield man’s stash of bestiality porn was discovered when police investigated him for online grooming, a court heard.

Police seized computers from Alan Gay’s home on October 21, last year, and found three videos and two images of a person having sex with a dog.

“He fully admitted possessing the images but couldn’t remember how he accessed them,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Gay, 50, of Harthill Drive, admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image portraying an act of intercourse with an animal, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was arrested on suspicion of grooming, but had been exonerated.

Simon King, mitigating, said: “He showed the police where the material was. He was extremely candid. Curiousity got the better of him.

“He hadn’t realised it was illegal and it wasn’t until 2008. The act was brought in to deal with a range of extreme images, including people who are depicted to be dead, or who are dead, which are the most serious.

“The images Mr Gay downloaded are at the bottom of the scale.”

Mark Burton, of the probation service, said: “He was initially attracted by a sense of disbelief and denied the images excited him sexually.

“He said it didn’t cross his mind the images involved animal cruelty or the exploitation of the people involved.”

He said Gay’s marriage ended in 2007 and he used the internet to meet women.

Gay was given an 18 month community order, with 25 days of a rehabilitation activity aimed at reducing the potential for sexual offences.

The images were forfeited and destroyed. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge, but he was not fined because magistrates felt his “conviction was punishment enough.”