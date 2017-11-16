Mansfield man’s arrest for pizza argument with fiancee

A Mansfield man was arrested after arguing with his fiancée about a pizza, a court heard.

Police were called to a domestic incident at Ryan Walsh’s Broxtowe Drive address, at 1am, on October 29, where they found the woman and two children, outside.

“They had argued over a pizza,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “They found him inside, aggressive and agitated.

“He stormed out of the house and told the officers to lock him up. He was shouting that “he didn’t give a f***,” and wouldn’t calm down.

“He was arrested after a short struggle.”

Walsh, 20, admitted disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was last before the court for a similar offence in 2015.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: “On this day they had both been drinking. His partner became very aggressive and began to hit him continuously on the head.

“Neighbours called the police becauseof the noise coming from the address.

“He asked his partner to leave the address because she wouldn’t stop hitting him.

“He fully accepts that he shouldn’t have sworn. He was just very emotional. Since the arrest they have reconciled.”

Walsh was fined £60, with costs £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.