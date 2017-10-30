Mansfield man fined for possessing “depression” drug

A Mansfield man who used amphetamines to deal with “crippling” depression has been fined after police found a small quantity of the drug on him, a court heard.

Martin McSherry, 57, of Carlton Close, Forest Town, admitted possessing the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The amphetamine, worth £30, was found when he was searched at Mansfield Police Station, on October 14.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “This is a man who is absolutely crippled by depression. He is using amphetamine to help him through. He realises he is dependent on on it.”

She said he was trying to detox from the drug on his own and was seeking help.

He was fined £80, with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.