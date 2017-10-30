Mansfield drink driver was seen staggering

A drink driver who was only just over the legal limit was seen staggering before getting into his car in Mansfield, a court heard.

CCTV operators tipped off police after they spotted Quiser Abbas, and his car was stopped on St Peter’s Way, just after midnight, on October 14.

A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Abbas, 26, of Glamis Road, Nottingham, admitted drink driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Abbas, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I apologise. I know a 12 month ban is mandatory. It will affect my work.”

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of his ban by 91 days if completed by

He was fined £100 and was ordered to pay a £30 government tax, and £85 costs.