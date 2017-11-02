Mansfield boozer lashed out in cells after pounding on pub windows

A boozy Mansfield man who was arrested for banging on pub windows late at night lashed out at an officer in the cells the next morning, a court heard.

Marc Wheatley ignored police officers when they told him to stop causing a commotion outside the Wheatsheaf Inn, on Stockwell Gate, at 12.30am, on September 30.

And when a female detention officer pulled the blankets off his head the next morning, he hit her arm, causing “pain and discomfort”, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He told police he had downed six bottles of lager.

Wheatley, 56, of Sandy Lane, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and reckless assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Wheatley, who was unrepresented, told the court he had been out with his former partner, to “try and patch things up”, following a domestic assault on August 17.

“We had a set to,” he said. “I came back to collect my phone.”

Wheatley explained he was in pain, and had been waiting all night for a doctor, who eventually gave him painkillers.

“I was irritable,” he said. “I pulled the covers back back and caught her hand.”

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “You were in drink. The police told you to move on and you didn’t. You were pretty fed up with being locked up and you lashed out.”

He fined Wheatley £40, and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the officer, with £85 court costs.