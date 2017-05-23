Manchester terror attack: Urgent police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are urgently appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who was in Manchester city centre last night (Monday).

Officers investigating the horrific terror attack at Manchester Arena, in which 22 people were killed, want footage from anyone who was in the city centre between 8pm and 11pm.

