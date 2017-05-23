Manchester terror attack: How you can help – wherever you are

The terror attack in Manchester last night has touched people all over the world.

Whether you are in Manchester or further afield, here are some ways you can help.

Share images of those who are still missing

Retweeting Twitter posts using the hashtag #MissingInManchester will help to circulate the personal details and photos of those who are still missing after the attack.

No matter where you are in the country or the world, your retweets can make a difference in this situation.

Donate to those affected

Several crowdfunding pages have been set up to help the families of those killed or injured in the arena attack.

The Manchester Evening News has already raised more than their £500,000 target. You can contribute here.

Social media agency, Social Chain, are also fundraising for the same cause, and aim to raise £100,000 overall. They have currently collected more than £7,000. You can add your own donation here.

Another online donation website (overseen by charity, Victim Support) has also been set up, where a local business has covered costs so that 100 per cent of donations will go to those affected. You can donate to that fund here.

Don’t spread fake news

With so much fear and uncertainty circling after an attack of this magnitude, it is important to check your news sources before posting rumours on social media, or sharing stories without being sure of the facts.

False reports of a gunman outside the Royal Oldham Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing were reported as fact, but it later emerged the story was not true. Similarly, fake tweets containing photos of people who were not really missing or even involved in the incident have also been shared on Twitter.

Share photos and videos that might help the police

Police have called for anyone with images or video footage of last night’s Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena to upload them to the UK Police Image Appeal website.

These may help the authorities to clarify the events leading up to Monday night’s attack.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the arena on Monday evening and has any information that may be useful should contact Greater Manchester Police. To report any suspected terrorist activity, call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321, or dial 999.

Offer someone a room

The hashtag #RoomForManchester was created on Monday night on Twitter and used by locals to offer those stranded somewhere to stay, or a free lift to wherever they needed to be. Many concert attendees or parents of those who were at the arena may still be in Manchester, waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, or still searching for them. If you are able to offer a bed for the night, or even somewhere for those affected to charge their phones or rest temporarily, you can still use the hashtag to connect with someone in need.

Don’t try to give blood

After an overwhelming response from those in the Greater Manchester area, the NHS are not currently taking registrations for blood donation.

Despite some mixed messages on social media today, it is best to wait to register, rather than overwhelming donation centres on Tuesday.

However, if you already had an appointment to donate blood made before last night’s attack, please still attend.