Manchester Terror Attack: Eight-year-old girl killed in bomb blast at concert

An eight-year-old girl has been confirmed as a victim of the terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester last night.

Saffie Rose Roussos, from Lancashire, died after becoming separated from her mum, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, during a bomb blast at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.

Georgina Callander with Ariana Grande

Her mum and sister both suffered shrapnel injuries and were taken to separate hospitals.

A suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device and died at the scene.

Saffie's headteacher, Chris Upton, told the Guardian: "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone ".

The youngster is the second victim confirmed dead after the terror attack, after it was confirmed that Georgina Bethany Callander, aged 18, from Lancashire, was killed.