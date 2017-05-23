Manchester Arena terror attack - people with blood group O negative urged to donate

Health bosses are urging people with the blood group 0 negative to donate in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester.

Twenty two people were killed and 59 people were injured after an explosion at the conclusion of a concert by Ariana Grande last night (Manchester).

The incident last night is the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 7/7 bombings.

People have since rushed to help and health chiefs say they do currently have all the blood they need for hospital patients at the moment.

However, anyone who has an appointment to donate in the next few days is being encouraged to keep it.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: "We are responding to last night's events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the people affected by this tragic incident.

"Thank you for thinking of giving blood at this time. We do have all the blood required for hospital patients at the present time.

"If you have an appointment to give blood in the next few days, please do your best to keep it, particularly if you are blood group O negative."

