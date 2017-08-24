Man who ‘donkey-kicked’ female paramedic and attacked ambulance staff is jailed for just SIX months

A man who ‘donkey-kicked’ a female paramedic through the doors of an ambulance, attacked two other members of staff and shouted racist abuse has been jailed for just six months.

Nicolas Frost also attempted to drive the ambulance while he was being taken to hospital after he suffered a minor head injury following a fall outside a nightclub.

East Midlands Ambulance technician, Ray Woolley, who was driving the vehicle at the time, said: “I was petrified. I’ve never been to an incident where there has been that level of violence. It makes me feel vulnerable, and this will stay with me for a long time.”

Police had called for an ambulance for Frost at about 2.15am on July 8 when he suffered a minor head injury after he fell over outside a nightclub in Ashby.

A paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance were deployed to the incident where they found Frost shouting racist abuse.

Frost was agitated but he calmed down and allowed crews to carry out basic observations, tend to his wounds and begin the journey to hospital.

Victim: Ray Woolley.

However, seven minutes into the journey, Frost unclipped himself from the stretcher while the ambulance was moving and became aggressive towards trainee technician, Anthony Hancock, who was helping him.

Ray Woolley, a technician with EMAS for two years, was driving at the time and so pulled into the layby on the A511 to assist his colleague.

He said: “He tried to get my colleague on the floor and when he was unsuccessful, he put him into a headlock and kept punching him in the head.”

Joanne Brint, the paramedic in the ambulance car who had been following the vehicle to hospital, attempted to pull Frost from her colleague when he ‘donkey-kicked’ her out of the rear doors of the ambulance, before punching Mr Woolley in the side of the head.

Frost ran into the hedgerow and then returned to the vehicle and attempted to drive it, but Mr Woolley still had the keys. Police were called and they were able to restrain Frost.

A second ambulance was sent to check over the crew who had been injured and to take Frost to Leicester Royal Infirmary with a police escort.

Frost appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating, one count of racially aggravated harassment and one count of obstructing and resisting a constable in his line of duty.

Frost, of Ellistown, near Coalville, was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment, and ordered to pay compensation to the victims.

Mark Ward, assistant local security management specialist at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best possible care to the public we serve.

“Actions like this make their job even harder and we will always take action where we can.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to any level of abuse or assault against our staff.

“The local security management specialist team worked with the staff to support them through the process of giving statements to police and the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure the defendant received the appropriate punishment.”