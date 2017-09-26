Man charged with 15 burglary related offences

A man has been charged with 15 burglary related offences across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

James Clark, of Honiton Road in Nottingham, has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, October 20.

The 27-year-old faces one count of aggravated burglary, nine dwelling burglaries, four counts of handling stolen goods and one theft between January and June 2017.