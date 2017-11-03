Man arrested at Drinsey Nook released under investigation

A man who was arrested at Drinsey Nook in connection with Lincolnshire Police's Operation Pottery investigation has been released under further investigation.

The 26-year-old was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of participating in organised crime, money laundering and theft.

On Wednesday, officers carried out a search warrant at Drinsey Nook in connection with their Operation Pottery investigation.

That operation saw several family members jailed after being convicted of offences relating to modern slavery and fraud in Lincolnshire.



Police said: "Although defendants are now serving sentences, we are now investigating possible offences of fraud, money laundering and proceeds of crime."