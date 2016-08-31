Worksop homeless charity HOPE receives more than £297k in Lottery funding

Hope Community Services in Worksop has received £297,081 in funding from The Big Lottery Fund for its Crisis Intervention Programme.

The funding will be put towards helping homeless people move into their own accommodation.

Hope’s staff will be work ingintensively with these homeless people to help overcome barriers such as relationship breakdown, mental ill-health, or drug and alcohol misuse.

One of Hope’s support workers will be allocated to each individual to develop a plan of action and support.

CEO of HOPE Alan Diggles said: “It is fantastic to receive this support from Reaching Communities’ Big Lottery funding.

“It is going to make a massive difference to what we can do and how we can do it.”