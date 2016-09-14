Worksop drink driver too ashamed to attend daughter’s wedding

A drink driver who was caught by police in Worksop was so ashamed afterwards he didn’t attend his daughter’s wedding in Poland, a court has heard.

Piotr Jarzebowski, 43, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard his grey Audi A4 was caught driving slowly and clipping curbs on CCTV in Victoria Court, at 2.45am on August 10.

A roadside test revealed that he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He had one previous conviction for driving without insurance in 2013.

Aleksandra Kowalik, mitigating said: “He feels so ashamed he didn’t go to his daughter’s wedding in Poland.

“I am sure he will never appear in any criminal court again.”

He was banned for 17 months and fined £250. He must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.