Worksop: Arrow Farm cafe diner lands TripAdvisor ‘Certificate of Excellence’ award

Staff at the Arrow Farm Café Diner in Worksop are celebrating after landing the TripAdvisor “certificate for excellence”.

The café, based on Clinhtill Lane just outside of the town, was praised on great customer service and for using quality food and drink from local producers.

A spokesman for the business said: “This certificate is a terrific accomplishment for the Arrow Farm Café Diner and is a recognition of our continued good service, achieved by positive reviews from loyal customers.

“Our aim is to provide an excellent customer experience for all visitors.We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to review us on TripAdvisor this year.

“Your positive feedback has made all the difference.”

The certificate of excellence accounts for the quality and quantity of reviews submitted by travelers on the TripAdvisor website over a 12-month period.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.