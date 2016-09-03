Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Saturday September 3

Today it will be dry and fine with some sunshine at first, but cloud will quickly thicken through the morning with persistent rain arriving from the west by early afternoon. Rain will become heavier for a time through the afternoon with winds also strengthening. Maximum Temperature 20 °C.

Tonight it will be becoming drier for a time across many parts, but further showers are likely to return to some areas later in the evening. Clear spells and isolated showers thereafter. Minimum Temperature 13 °C.On

Sunday there will be variable cloud and scattered showers through most of the day, some briefly heavy and perhaps locally thundery later over Lincolnshire. Becoming drier and brighter across most parts late afternoon. Maximum Temperature 20 °C.