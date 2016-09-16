UDDERLY RIDICULOUS: Cow’s face blurred out on Google Street View

Moo-ving around the UK capturing images for its popular Street View feature, Google has to be careful about protecting people’s privacy.

But it seems it’s not just humans it has to take into account- after an image of a cow in Cambridge with its face blurred out went viral.

A tweet featuring the animal has been retweeted almost 10,000 times and attracted over 13,000 likes, leading to puns including ‘Google teat view’ and ‘udderly ridiculous’.

And Google have responded to the story in hilarious fashion, saying: “We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it’s clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous.

“Of course, we don’t begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame.”

