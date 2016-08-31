Tropical Butterfly House had a special visitor when Gorilla Guy dropped by for the day

The Tropical Butterfly House had an extra special visitor this Bank Holiday as the Gorilla Guy dropped by for one day only.

Visitors got the chance to meet the Gorilla Guy in the Wilderness Walk-through, which opened last year and contains Wallaby, Mara and Agouti.

They were also able to meet the wildlife centres other primates, the Ring-tailed and Red Ruffed Lemurs and other shows took place throughout the day.

Money raised on the day was for the Jane Goodall Institute which contributes to the preservation of chimpanzees and their habitats.