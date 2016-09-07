Trainee security guard broke up fight, then hit victim

A trainee security guard broke up a fight in Ollerton, only to hit the man he was protecting, a court has heard.

Levi Christie Stafford, 19, of Markham Close, Ollerton, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard a 17-year-old student was threatened with a bottle by another man on the corner of Bracken Avenue and Hallam Road on June 3.

Stafford separated the pair, but when the student became verbally abusive, Stafford hit him.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “He started as a peacemaker. The complainant was then verbally abusive. Mr Stafford struck out at the complainant.

“It wasn’t pre-meditated. He simply lost his temper. It is something he deeply regrets.”

She said Stafford was currently training to be a security guard and was due to receive his badge.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “This is a lack of self control, and if you’re going to be involved in the security industry you need self control.”

He imposed a four-week curfew, from 8pm to 6am, and ordered Stafford to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.