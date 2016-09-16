The dedication and hardwork of care home volunteers recognised at special ceremony

The hard work and achievements of care home volunteers in Gainsborough has been celebrated by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) during a special awards ceremony.

The Trust’s annual Volunteers’ Day event, which took place at Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, saw 14 volunteers from across OSJCT’s Lincolnshire care homes attend and receive certificates for their ongoing dedication and commitment to older people who are living in care.

Among the volunteers recognised were Andrew Jackson, Timothy Harrison, Sue Kirby, Patricia Franklin, Jane Vauvert, Joanne Deeley, Michael Neville and Helen McFarland of Foxby Court in Gainsborough who were all celebrating five years of service.

Caroline Dunagan, Lincolnshire Assistant Operations Director for OSJCT, said: “We consider our volunteers to be one of our biggest assets and really appreciate their willingness to give up their time for the benefit of our residents.

“We’re extremely lucky to have such a selfless group of individuals willing to spend a bit of their spare time — from organising a day out or leading a weekly game of bingo to simply having a natter or lending a listening ear.

“We look forward to Volunteers’ Day every year because it’s the perfect opportunity to thank these amazing people for all the time and effort they spend enriching our residents’ day-to-day lives.

“Many people may not realise it, but an hour every week or two can make a tremendous difference in our residents’ lives, as it helps build a sense of community and encourages social inclusion within our homes.

“I think all of our volunteers would agree that spending time in our homes offers a fulfilling experience hard to find elsewhere, and we encourage even more of our neighbours to get involved.”