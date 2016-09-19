Surprise presentation for new Isle bride

A surprise presentation has added to the wedding joy of Isle bride Emma (Vashti) Clayson.

Emma, 23, of Crowle, was overwhelmed when, following her recent marriage to Harry Clayson in Lincoln, the Pride of the Isle charity presented her with an adapted trike, to allow her much more independence of movement as she continues to battle cancer.

Committee members worked hard to secure the costly trike and had it sent over from Holland as a wedding present for a highly delighted Emma.

Pride of the Isle has launched a £10,000 fundraising appeal for Emma, who is fighting a second cancer diagnosis, of the spine, after conquering breast cancer three years ago.

A new treatment, mitrochondrial therapy, developed by Czech space scientist Dr Michael Kucera, has been credited with keeping Emma buoyant by her family, but the cost of delivering the latest treatment is mounting and could top £1000 per week.

Over £1000 was raised after one day of the appeal, but more cash is needed and any donations or offers of help are much appreciated.

Pride of the Isle Chair Leesa Sharpe said: “We presented the trike to Emma with our Lex’s Lion mascot and it was wonderful to see her surprise and the look n her face.

“The appeal is going well with two people pledging to do sponsored skydives to raise funds and donations coming in for the auction.”

Emma, a gifted musician and former Lincoln University student, is writing a daily blog about her condition and the treatment she undergoes, in a bid to keep people informed.

The Axholme Academy is staging a Stars in their Eyes fundraiser on October 12, and Pride of the Isle will hold an online auction with memorabilia, beauty vouchers, children’s toys and many more items from November 1 to 13.

To donate and help the family visit

https://campaign.justgiving.com/charity/prideof-theisle/vashti or simply text VASH23 then the amount you want to donate, to 70070.